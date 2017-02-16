Former resident part of Workforce Solutions lawsuit
The suit, which was filed January 17, challenges a $10,000 cap the DWS placed on wage theft claims they would investigate, and also challenges the DWS' failure to take action on any wage claims that go back more than one year. Former resident part of Workforce Solutions lawsuit The suit, which was filed January 17, challenges a $10,000 cap the DWS placed on wage theft claims they would investigate, and also challenges the DWS' failure to take action on any wage claims that go back more than one year.
