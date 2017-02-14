FBI: 'Barrel-chested bandit' remains at-large, reward up to $10K offered

The FBI is asking for public help identifying a man they say is responsible for a series of bank robberies across the south, including several in East Texas. The suspect, whom officials have dubbed the "Barrel Chested Bandit," is wanted for robberies in Tucson, Arizona; Longview, Texas; Amarillo, Texas; Sulphur Springs, Texas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Amarillo, Texas; Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.