Fatal crash on I-25 leaves one dead, two injured
State police are investigating a car crash on Interstate 25 that took the life of a Colorado woman. State police say around 11 p.m. Friday a southbound vehicle driven by Luke Griffin, 18, of Santa Fe rear-ended a vehicle driven by Corrina Vaden, 49, of Aurora, Colo.
