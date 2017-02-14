Facebook post leads to arrest in jewelry theft
A Facebook posting helped lead to the arrest of a Santa Fe woman in the alleged theft of jewelry from an aunt, according to court records. Joleen Benevidez, 29, was arrested Monday and charged in connection with the burglary in October.
