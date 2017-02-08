Emergency funding for New Mexico juries winsa

Emergency funding for New Mexico juries wins approval SANTA FE, N.M. - A finance board led by Gov. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kQintM New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez delivers her State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Santa Fe, N.M. SANTA FE - A finance board led by Gov. Susana Martinez approved emergency funding to the judiciary Wednesday to avoid the suspension of jury trials and unpaid staff furloughs at the state Supreme Court, after similar funding measures were vetoed last week. The $600,000 infusion of cash to a fund that compensates jurors and court interpreters ensures jury trials through April 14, Supreme Court Justice Judith Nakamura told the board on behalf of the judiciary.

