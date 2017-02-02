Economist: NM legal cannabis customers woulda
Economist: NM legal cannabis customers would number 250,000 Much of potential business would come from Texas residents, economist said. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k4Bnng SANTA FE - New Mexico would have about 250,000 potential customers of cannabis should the state legalize adult recreational use of cannabis, an economist told the Senate Corporations and Transportation Committee on Wednesday.
