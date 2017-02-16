Cultural Atlas: Frank Buffalo Hyde
A new exhibition running in Santa Fe , ' Eye Witness Culture, ' takes a look from behind the smartphone lens of Frank Buffalo Hyde . Frank is one of New Mexico's top Native American artist and in this series, he investigates the inseparable relationship we now have with our phones.
