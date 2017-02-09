Crash closes I-25 at exit south of Santa Fe
A crash has closed all lanes on I-25 at the La Cienega exit south of Santa Fe, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are diverting traffic to the frontage roads, and advise drivers to expect slowdowns and delays in the area.
