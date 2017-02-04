Costs of brine well collapse estimate...

Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M

There are 4 comments on the Carlsbad Current-Argus story from Saturday, titled Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M. In it, Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that:

Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M John Waters, executive director of the Department of Development, said the estimate is not an all-encompassing figure. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2kAmxFZ NM Sen. Ron Griggs hears testimony from Carlsbad and Eddy County leaders regarding two bills for re-mediation of the I&W Brine Well, Tuesday at the New Mexico State Capitol in Santa Fe.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
alberto

Lubbock, TX

#1 Yesterday
One should remember that the State of NM inspected this brine well many times and said all was OK.

Santa Fe should pay - NOW
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankenfool

Beaumont, TX

#3 Yesterday
John Waters sounds like a stupid son of a bitch, and thats saying something being the cavetown, but I read about that situation, and you can't possibly estimate a sinkhole!
Unless john is a goddamn owner of a time machine, saw the sinkhole after the collapse, and he watched them fix it, then got the receipt his ass should be fired!
What is with that place???????
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jakeco

Carlsbad, NM

#4 Yesterday
Calm down Frankenfool or everyone might find out you live right here in the town you love so much!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankenfool

Beaumont, TX

#5 Yesterday
Jakeco wrote:
Calm down Frankenfool or everyone might find out you live right here in the town you love so much!
I can't really win can I?
Lol!!!
I probably do know more about that place than most residents.
But the day I hear that place was swallowed up by a giant sinkhole is the day I will know how also hates the cavetown too!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09) Feb 1 CityDifferent 94
News NM Legislature may move to open primaries Jan 28 Wahla 5
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan 26 MadeInTaos 2
News Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda Jan 24 Mikey 12
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Jan 17 Zahisto 80
News Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08) Jan 7 MCT 21
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at February 06 at 2:57AM MST

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC