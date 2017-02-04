Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
There are 4 comments on the Carlsbad Current-Argus story from Saturday, titled Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M. In it, Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that:
Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M John Waters, executive director of the Department of Development, said the estimate is not an all-encompassing figure. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2kAmxFZ NM Sen. Ron Griggs hears testimony from Carlsbad and Eddy County leaders regarding two bills for re-mediation of the I&W Brine Well, Tuesday at the New Mexico State Capitol in Santa Fe.
#1 Yesterday
One should remember that the State of NM inspected this brine well many times and said all was OK.
Santa Fe should pay - NOW
#3 Yesterday
John Waters sounds like a stupid son of a bitch, and thats saying something being the cavetown, but I read about that situation, and you can't possibly estimate a sinkhole!
Unless john is a goddamn owner of a time machine, saw the sinkhole after the collapse, and he watched them fix it, then got the receipt his ass should be fired!
What is with that place???????
#4 Yesterday
Calm down Frankenfool or everyone might find out you live right here in the town you love so much!
#5 Yesterday
I can't really win can I?
Lol!!!
I probably do know more about that place than most residents.
But the day I hear that place was swallowed up by a giant sinkhole is the day I will know how also hates the cavetown too!
