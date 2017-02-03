Convicted DWI offender wins case against Santa Fe police
The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting a repeat DWI offender has received a $145,000 settlement after accusing police of excessive force. The man is 61-year-old Natividad Pinion says he suffered multiple broken bones and emotional pain as a result of police actions.
