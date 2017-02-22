Constitutional Amendment to Put Redistricting in Hands of Independenta

A constitutional amendment to establish an independent redistricting commission will be heard in a House committee Thursday, just as Common Cause New Mexico releases Restoring Voter Choice: How Citizen-Led Redistricting Can End the Manipul Constitutional Amendment to Put Redistricting in Hands of Independent Commission Hits Second House Committee Thursday SANTA FE - A constitutional amendment to establish an independent redistricting commission will be heard in a House committee Thursday, just as Common Cause New Mexico releases Restoring Voter Choice: How Citizen-Led Redistricting Can End the Manipul Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://scsun.co/2m8ZdjY SANTA FE - A constitutional amendment to establish an independent redistricting commission will be heard in a House committee Thursday, just as Common Cause New Mexico releases Restoring Voter Choice: How Citizen-Led ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.