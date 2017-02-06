Cancer advocates push for tougher laws in New Mexico
A group of cancer patients and students from Eldorado High School in Albuquerque will be meeting with legislators on Monday morning requesting tougher tobacco laws. The group says they intend to meet with lawmakers at the State Capitol in Santa Fe to bring attention to two major items.
