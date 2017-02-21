Bill to make green chile cheeseburger state burger advances to floor vote
If one state lawmaker gets his way, an iconic staple of New Mexico cuisine the green chile cheeseburger -- will soon become the official burger of the state. All day long, green chile cheeseburgers fly off the grill at Shake Foundation in Santa Fe and into the hands of hungry customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb 9
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Feb 7
|I think
|3
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan 28
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Zahisto
|80
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC