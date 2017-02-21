Bill battles to save lottery scholarship
Students receiving the lottery scholarship can plan on an $800 tuition spike, pending the outcome of legislation in Santa Fe, according to Terry Babbitt, the associate vice president of the Enrollment Management Division. For nearly 10 years, the lottery tuition fund has received a third of its funding from the taxation on liquor sales in the state.
