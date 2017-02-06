BCOM students to attend day at the Roundhouse
Students and Faculty from the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine to Visit the New Mexico State Capitol for "BCOM Day at The Roundhouse" Las Cruces, NM-January 31, 2017-A group of students and faculty from the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medic BCOM students to attend day at the Roundhouse Students and Faculty from the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine to Visit the New Mexico State Capitol for "BCOM Day at The Roundhouse" Las Cruces, NM-January 31, 2017-A group of students and faculty from the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medic Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jVzjdM People enter the newly constructed Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine on the Arrowhead Research Park at the NMSU campus, Friday, August 26, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|7 hr
|I think
|3
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb 4
|Frankenfool
|4
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan 28
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC