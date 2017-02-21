'Barrel Chested Bandit' apprehended in Arizona, FBI said
FBI agents say they caught the "Barrel Chested Bandit," a man believed to have robbed 11 banks in five southwestern states including New Mexico. Authorities arrested 50-year-old Anthony James Lane in Tucson, Arizona, in connection with the robberies from Aug. 24 to Feb. 4, according to a statement released Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb 9
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Feb 7
|I think
|3
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan 28
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Zahisto
|80
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC