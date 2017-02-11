'Awakening in Taos' documentary to premiere ina
Director Mark Gordon's documentary Awakening in Taos, narrated by Ali MacGraw with the voice of Leslie Harrell Dillen as Mabel Dodge will debut on Feb. 25-26 at the Rio Grande Theater. 'Awakening in Taos' documentary to premiere in Las Cruces LAS CRUCES - Director Mark Gordon's documentary Awakening in Taos, narrated by Ali MacGraw with the voice of Leslie Harrell Dillen as Mabel Dodge will debut on Feb. 25-26 at the Rio Grande Theater.
