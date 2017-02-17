Authorities: Santa Fe police officer hits, kills pedestrian
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says officer Lucas Sena hit and killed 41-year-old Francisco Navarette at an intersection along Cerrillos Road on Thursday night. Police spokesman Greg Gurule said Sena was not injured and the suspect he was transporting complained of neck pain but was OK.
