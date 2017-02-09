All 161 Burrell students visit Roundhouse Feb. 9 declared "Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine Day at The Roundhouse." Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kUhEb0 LAS CRUCES - Students, staff and faculty from the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine in Las Cruces visited the New Mexico State Capitol on Thursday where both the Senate and the House passed a memorial to support the declaration of Feb. 9 as "Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine Day at The Roundhouse."

