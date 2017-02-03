Albuquerque police: Suspects took selfies on familya s stolen camera
A New Mexico family burglarized while vacationing in Albuquerque can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Not only did they get back their stolen items, they also unknowingly helped catch a couple of crooks on a crime spree.
