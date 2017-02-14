14 green & gorgeous eco-friendly hotels

14 green & gorgeous eco-friendly hotels

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Budget Travel

Hotels around the US are making efforts to take care of the environment as well as they take care of guests. Terranea, a 102-acre resort on the coast of Southern California, diverts 80% of its waste from landfills through a thorough sustainability program that includes a strong emphasis on food waste recycling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Budget Travel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M 15 min Sergei 5
News Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera Tue I think 3
News Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09) Feb 1 CityDifferent 94
News NM Legislature may move to open primaries Jan 28 Wahla 5
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan 26 MadeInTaos 2
News Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda Jan 24 Mikey 12
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Jan 17 Zahisto 80
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,715,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC