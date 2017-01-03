Zapping the brain really does seem to...

Zapping the brain really does seem to improve depression

Now we know - zapping the brain with electricity really does seem to improve some medical conditions, meaning it may be a useful tool for treating depression. Transcranial direct current stimulation involves using electrodes to send a weak current across the brain.

