Wirth, McQueen to host town hall meeting Thursday
State Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, and state Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, will host a town hall meeting Thursday in Eldorado to talk to constituents about issues facing lawmakers during the upcoming 60-day legislative session. "Constituent input allows us to best represent our districts," Wirth said in a news release this week.
