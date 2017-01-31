Why University departments and groups attended UNM Day
Members of nearly 30 UNM community organizations showcased their work to New Mexico state representatives and patrons of the state capitol building, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. UNM Day at the state capital found many student departments and organizations making the trip to Santa Fe to advocate for University issues.
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan 28
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
