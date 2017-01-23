Video: Wrong-way driver zooms past Sa...

Video: Wrong-way driver zooms past Santa Fe patrol cars

23 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Video shows a suspected drunken driver going the wrong way on Highway 84/285 near Tesuque around 2:30 a.m. last week, driving right past deputies. Deputies followed the car for about a mile before surrounding it and forcing it to slow to a stop.

