UNCPa s Native museum is energized with new director
Interest in American Indians of the Southeast United States is growing, and UNC Pembroke's museum aims to be a center for education about the culture, history and art of the region. Fields brings 15 years of museum management experience to UNCP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Sat
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC