Two Las Cruces Dems headed toward committee chairmanships

The Senate Committee on Committees, the worst-named committee in the Legislature just nominated two Las Cruces Democrats to become chairmen of committees. Sen. Joe Cervantes, a probable candidate for governor who gave Tuesday's Democratic response to the governor's State of the State address, is slated to chair the Senate Conservation Committee.

