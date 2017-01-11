Tribal officials try to stop Chaco oil and gasa
Navajo Nation officials and residents will travel to Santa Fe next week to meet with the Bureau of Land Management's state director in hopes of persuading her to delay or cancel a planned oil and gas lease auction for land near Chaco Cul Tribal officials try to stop Chaco oil and gas leasing auction FARMINGTON - Navajo Nation officials and residents will travel to Santa Fe next week to meet with the Bureau of Land Management's state director in hopes of persuading her to delay or cancel a planned oil and gas lease auction for land near Chaco Cul Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2ilTowj Chaco Culture National Historical Park is pictured in September 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Dec 23
|Hormon
|77
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Satisfied costumer
|9
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Kenneth s
|75
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC