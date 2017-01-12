The right to read: Writers Resist
In the uncertain political climate of the United States, many citizens fear that democratic ideals, such as free elections and freedom of speech, are at risk. Writers Resist is a national movement of writers holding readings on Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Sat
|gyver
|79
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Satisfied costumer
|9
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Kenneth s
|75
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC