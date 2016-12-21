The past 100 years, Jan. 2, 2017

Jan. 2, 1992: After what her mother described as a short labor with no problems, Amanda Ruth White arrived early New Year's Day at St. Vincent Hospital, becoming the first baby born in Santa Fe in 1992. Amanda Ruth, who entered the world at 1:36 a.m., weighed 71/2 pounds and was 201/2 inches long, a labor and delivery nurse said.

