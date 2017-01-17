The Latest: New Mexico Dems vow to fight gov budget plans
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez make final edits to her State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Santa Fe, N.M. The New Mexico legislature convened Tuesday amid partisan turmoil over how to handle the state's struggling budget. less New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez make final edits to her State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Santa Fe, N.M. The New Mexico legislature convened Tuesday amid partisan turmoil over how to ... more Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, talks to a young constituent on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, before the start of the New Mexico legislature in Santa Fe, N.M. The New Mexico legislature convened Tuesday amid partisan turmoil over how to handle the state's struggling budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|1 hr
|Betty G
|4
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Tue
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Satisfied costumer
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC