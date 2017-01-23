Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen tops 23rd Souper Bowl
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen comes out on top for the second year in a row at The Food Depot's 23rd annual Souper Bowl held Saturday in Santa Fe. The Santa Fe restaurant took home best overall soup and best savory soup with its Thai Cambodian coconut chicken soup.
