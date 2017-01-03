Storm in New Mexico closes campus, schools, city offices
Laborer Guillermo Perez, of Santa Fe, N.M, clears sidewalks and driveways as residents dig out from a winter storm that closed schools and blanketed nearby ski resorts with snow on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Authorities reported difficult driving conditions on the state's two main interstate highways.
