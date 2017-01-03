Storm in New Mexico closes campus, sc...

Storm in New Mexico closes campus, schools, city offices

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: SFGate

Laborer Guillermo Perez, of Santa Fe, N.M, clears sidewalks and driveways as residents dig out from a winter storm that closed schools and blanketed nearby ski resorts with snow on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Authorities reported difficult driving conditions on the state's two main interstate highways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08) Sat MCT 21
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Sat Jailsin 20
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Dec 23 Hormon 77
News Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09) Dec 9 El Chico 7
Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09) Dec '16 Satisfied costumer 9
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Nov '16 Kenneth s 75
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at January 09 at 5:01AM MST

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Toyota
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,533 • Total comments across all topics: 277,743,657

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC