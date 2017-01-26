State of New Mexico v. Marcos Suazo

Bennett J. Baur, Chief Public Defender, William A. O'Connell, Assistant Appellate Defender, Santa Fe, NM for Appellant Hector H. Balderas, Attorney General, John Kloss, Assistant Attorney General, Santa Fe, NM for Appellee {1} Defendant Marcos Suazo became agitated while roughhousing with his friend Matthew Vigil. Suazo retrieved his shotgun and pointed it at Vigil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.