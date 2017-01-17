Santa Fe Mayor's Plan for a Sugar Tax To Fund Pre-K Should Become...
Related Topic : American Education ; Education Pre-School ; New Mexico Legislature ; Obama Early Childhood Education ; Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales ; Soft Drink Tax 2 Cents Per Ounce ; United States Secretary Of Education Mayor Javier Gonzales spoke at a town hall meeting two days ago concerning his idea to develop preschool and Kindergarten programs in Santa Fe with his idea to levy a 2-cent-per-ounce tax on beverages containing sugar, a way of solving deep sociological and economic woes when funding from the state of New Mexico is dwindling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|4 hr
|Robert D
|3
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|10 hr
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Satisfied costumer
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC