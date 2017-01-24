Santa Fe judge finds no bias in 'depraved mind'a
A Santa Fe District Court judge denied a motion Monday to quash an indictment of one of the men charged with the "depraved mind" murder of a Cerrillos woman last year, ruling there was no bias shown in the grand jury proceedings that returned the indictment.
