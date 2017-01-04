Santa Fe discusses possible incentives to keep officers from leaving
There is a battle between police departments in New Mexico to recruit and retain officers, with each agency trying to offer the best incentives or risk having a short-staffed police force. APD offers $8,000 signing bonuses to officers willing to leave another department.
