Reviews: Mason Bates's Cello Concerto with Berkeley Symphony
Mason Bates made his mark as a composer by breathing a fresh energy with the addition of electronic beats in his orchestral works. A composer for the symphony by day, he moonlights as a DJ and has been trying to invigorate the classical music landscape by bringing it into new settings and by bringing new sounds into it.
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan 28
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
