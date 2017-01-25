Representative's bill pushes back on Trump's immigration policy
Protesters gathered in cities like New York and Washington on Wednesday o demonstrate against President Donald Trump's recent executive orders, which include some aggressive moves on immigration directly affecting New Mexico. Trump signed executive actions to start work on a United States-Mexico border wall and block federal grant money for sanctuary cities like Santa Fe that offer protections from federal immigration laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|10 hr
|Rose
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Tue
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC