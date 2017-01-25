Representative's bill pushes back on ...

Representative's bill pushes back on Trump's immigration policy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV

Protesters gathered in cities like New York and Washington on Wednesday o demonstrate against President Donald Trump's recent executive orders, which include some aggressive moves on immigration directly affecting New Mexico. Trump signed executive actions to start work on a United States-Mexico border wall and block federal grant money for sanctuary cities like Santa Fe that offer protections from federal immigration laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NM Legislature may move to open primaries 10 hr Rose 2
News Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda Tue Mikey 12
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Jan 17 Zahisto 80
News Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08) Jan 7 MCT 21
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
News Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09) Dec '16 El Chico 7
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,912 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC