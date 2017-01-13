Prepare now for Career Connections jo...

Prepare now for Career Connections job fair

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Prepare now for Career Connections job fair New Mexico State University will host the 12th annual Career Connections Fair Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2ir13K1 Denna Engel of Healing Source Chiropractic will discuss employee wellness from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. at Springhill Suites, 1611 Hickory Loop. Contact Alicia Garcia at [email protected] to register for the free seminar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08) Jan 7 MCT 21
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Jan 5 Rosa Marie 27
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Dec 23 Hormon 77
News Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09) Dec '16 El Chico 7
Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09) Dec '16 Satisfied costumer 9
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Nov '16 Kenneth s 75
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,037 • Total comments across all topics: 277,891,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC