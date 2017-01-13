Prepare now for Career Connections job fair
Prepare now for Career Connections job fair New Mexico State University will host the 12th annual Career Connections Fair Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2ir13K1 Denna Engel of Healing Source Chiropractic will discuss employee wellness from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. at Springhill Suites, 1611 Hickory Loop. Contact Alicia Garcia at [email protected] to register for the free seminar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Dec 23
|Hormon
|77
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
|Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Satisfied costumer
|9
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Kenneth s
|75
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC