Pope Francis makes historic choice to lead Utah's Catholics

19 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Though Utah Catholics have endured a record-long bishop vacancy , they soon may feel it was worth the wait: Pope Francis is filling the position with the first Asian to lead a U.S. diocese. Bishop Oscar Azarcon Solis, originally from the Philippines, will be introduced Tuesday as the 10th top Catholic leader in the Beehive State.

