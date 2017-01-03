Pope Francis makes historic choice to lead Utah's Catholics
Though Utah Catholics have endured a record-long bishop vacancy , they soon may feel it was worth the wait: Pope Francis is filling the position with the first Asian to lead a U.S. diocese. Bishop Oscar Azarcon Solis, originally from the Philippines, will be introduced Tuesday as the 10th top Catholic leader in the Beehive State.
