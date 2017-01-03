Police seek help finding purse snatcher

Santa Fe police are seeking help in finding a man who knocked a woman down and stole her purse in the parking lot outside Albertsons at the DeVargas Center on Saturday. Deputy police Chief Andrew Padilla said the 50-year-old woman was putting her groceries in the trunk of her vehicle around 2 p.m. Saturday when a heavy-set Hispanic male driving a grey car pulled up alongside her.

