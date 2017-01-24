Officials: Zia Station could open in March
There's finally a date set for the opening of the long closed Zia Rail Runner station . A Rail Runner spokesperson said although they are working on scheduling issues, it could open as early as March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|1 hr
|Rose
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|23 hr
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
|Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|El Chico
|7
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC