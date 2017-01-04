NM State Capital 'Thumbs Its Nose' at...

NM State Capital 'Thumbs Its Nose' at Trump's Sanctuary City Threats

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Breitbart.com

The capital city of New Mexico doubled down on its sanctuary city status despite knowing it is risking losing federal funds. The Santa Fe City Council unanimously approved a resolution reaffirming its policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 23 hr Rosa Marie 27
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 1 Frmr-fmer505-1951 14
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Dec 23 Hormon 77
News Travelers series continues: Magoffin sculpture ... (Jul '09) Dec 9 El Chico 7
Review: Locote Tattoos & Body Piercing (Mar '09) Dec 8 Satisfied costumer 9
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Nov '16 Kenneth s 75
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 3
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at January 06 at 7:16AM MST

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,116 • Total comments across all topics: 277,652,649

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC