NM State Capital 'Thumbs Its Nose' at Trump's Sanctuary City Threats
The capital city of New Mexico doubled down on its sanctuary city status despite knowing it is risking losing federal funds. The Santa Fe City Council unanimously approved a resolution reaffirming its policy.
