NM mom indicted after toddler dies
Home / News / National / New Mexico mother indicted after toddler died of brain injuries Eighteen-month-old Ares Baroz had been bleeding in his brain and had fractures on his skull, legs and shoulder area when he died the day before Thanksgiving, court records say. Last week, prosecutors revealed new information that they say could shed some light into the boy's life at home.
