NM Legislature may move to open primaries
NM Legislature may move to open primaries Lawmakers will consider electoral reforms to make it easier for independents to vote in primary elections. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/politics/new-mexico/2017/01/23/nm-legislature-may-move-open-primaries/96978684/ Another bill would make it easier for independent candidates to run for office by reducing the number of signatures required on registration petitions to the same level required of Republicans and Democrats.
