NM budget woes stifle tourism ad campaign
New Mexico officials say they will not be able to expand the state's tourism advertisement campaign because of government budgeting woes. NM budget woes stifle tourism ad campaign SANTA FE - New Mexico officials say they will not be able to expand the state's tourism advertisement campaign because of government budgeting woes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Sat
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Jan 5
|Rosa Marie
|27
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC