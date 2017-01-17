New national cemetery planned for Alb...

New national cemetery planned for Albuquerque

A new national cemetery is in the works for the Albuquerque area due to the cemetery in Santa Fe almost being full. The Santa Fe National Cemetery currently holds more than 58,000 veterans and their loved ones.

