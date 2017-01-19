New Mexico speedy trial right threate...

New Mexico speedy trial right threatened, chiefa

New Mexico speedy trial right threatened, chief justice says SANTA FE, N.M. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k5YxGU SANTA FE - The chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court warned lawmakers Thursday that the state's budget crisis threatens to undercut constitutional guarantees to a speedy trial, funding for juries, access to court records and other basic services. In an address to a joint session of the Legislature, Chief Justice Charles Daniels described a judiciary "on life support" and said emergency funding is needed in the coming months for state courts to meet statutory obligations to compensate jurors and witnesses.

