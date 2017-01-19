New Mexico speedy trial right threatened, chiefa
New Mexico speedy trial right threatened, chief justice says SANTA FE, N.M. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k5YxGU SANTA FE - The chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court warned lawmakers Thursday that the state's budget crisis threatens to undercut constitutional guarantees to a speedy trial, funding for juries, access to court records and other basic services. In an address to a joint session of the Legislature, Chief Justice Charles Daniels described a judiciary "on life support" and said emergency funding is needed in the coming months for state courts to meet statutory obligations to compensate jurors and witnesses.
