New Mexico speedy trial right threatened, chiefa

SANTA FE - The chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court warned lawmakers Thursday that the state's budget crisis threatens to undercut constitutional guarantees to a speedy trial, funding for juries, access to court records and other basic services. In an address to a joint session of the Legislature, Chief Justice Charles Daniels described a judiciary "on life support" and said emergency funding is needed in the coming months for state courts to meet statutory obligations to compensate jurors and witnesses.

