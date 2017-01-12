New Mexico lawmakers prepare to tackl...

New Mexico lawmakers prepare to tackle deficit, economy

54 min ago

New Mexico lawmakers are preparing for financial triage as they convene Tuesday to mend a budget deficit and trim future spending without undermining basic government obligations to public schools, law enforcement and health care. Legislators and state budget analysts describe a funding crisis of historic proportions for New Mexico, where a downturn in the oil and natural gas sector has sapped tax revenues and is likely to require another round of agency cuts to close current-year shortfalls.

